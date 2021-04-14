Wilmer Flores' sacrifice fly holds up, Giants beat Reds 7-6

Nick Castellanos hit a go-ahead double in the second before Evan Longoria's solo homer in the sixth tied it at 5.

Cionel Pérez (1-1) walked the first two batters of the seventh before Flores came through against Lucas Sims.

Wandy Peralta (2-0) pitched the seventh for the win and Jake McGee finished for his fifth save.

The Giants pounded 11 hits a day after San Francisco got shut out for the second time this season and lost 3-0 to have its four-game winning streak snapped.

The game drew 3,673 on Tuesday, 11 more fans than the Giants announced crowd of 3,662 for Monday's series opener.

“Probably the most important measure is people’s comfort level in coming out to baseball games right now," manager Gabe Kapler said. "I think we have the expectation that people are just going to flock once we open up the doors, but I think there’s still a significant amount of trepidation and I think last night was an example of that.”

Reds: RHP Sonny Gray will start Friday or Saturday in his return from a mid-muscle strain in his back. He did fine in a simulated game Saturday. “He’s healthy and ready to go," manager David Bell said. ... Bell said RHP Tejay Antone, who struck out five over 3 2/3 hitless innings of relief Monday throwing 60 pitches, is unlikely to pitch again until Friday. ... Bell said he considered INF Eugenio Suárez fortunate not to suffer serious damage after being hit on a hand by a pitch from Aaron Sanchez during the fourth inning Monday. He stayed in the game, didn't need further tests and felt OK on Tuesday, Bell said.

Giants: RHP Tyler Beede, a top prospect selected in the first round of the 2014 draft who had Tommy John surgery in March 2020, “continues to play catch without any issues" and had a good bullpen session, manager Gabe Kapler said. ... RHP Reyes Moronta, placed on the injured list Sunday with a flexor strain in his pitching elbow, is undergoing treatment and won't throw for another three or four days. He missed all of last season recovering from right shoulder surgery in September 2019. ... LHP Alex Wood, rehabilitating a strained lower back, made a second start at the team's Sacramento alternate training site and the Giants are discussing when to bring him to the majors — still viewing him as a starter, with Kapler noting, "that's where we're leaning heavily."

Cincinnati will face another one of its former pitchers when Johnny Cueto (1-0, 2.51 ERA) takes the mound for the Giants in the series finale Wednesday afternoon opposite Reds RHP Tyler Mahle (1-0, 2.00). Cueto got within one out of a complete game in San Francisco's home opener Friday against Colorado.

