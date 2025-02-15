Wilson leads Toledo against Eastern Michigan after 23-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -4.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toledo visits Eastern Michigan after Sonny Wilson scored 23 points in Toledo's 92-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Eagles have gone 6-4 at home. Eastern Michigan is eighth in the MAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Christian Henry averaging 3.4.

The Rockets are 8-3 against MAC opponents. Toledo has a 5-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Eastern Michigan's average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Toledo allows. Toledo has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points less than the 46.8% shooting opponents of Eastern Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Da'Sean Nelson is averaging 15.8 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Jalen Terry is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sam Lewis averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rockets, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 47.2% from beyond the arc. Wilson is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.