Wilson scores 31, Ohio downs Western Michigan 88-76

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Dwight Wilson scored 20 of his 31 points in the second half and Ohio beat Western Michigan 88-76 on Tuesday night.
Wilson also added 11 rebounds for the Bobcats (11-9, 3-4 Mid-American Conference). AJ Brown shot 6 for 10 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 16 points. AJ Clayton was 4 of 11 shooting (3 for 9 from distance) to finish with 13 points, while adding seven rebounds.
Lamar Norman Jr. led the Broncos (6-14, 2-5) in scoring, finishing with 20 points. Titus Wright added 16 points for Western Michigan. Tray Maddox Jr. also put up 10 points and four assists.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
