Wilson's 18 help Toledo knock off Akron 72-64

Led by Sonny Wilson's 18 points, the Toledo Rockets defeated the Akron Zips 72-64 on Tuesday night
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Sonny Wilson had 18 points in Toledo's 72-64 win against Akron on Tuesday night.

Wilson shot 7 of 11 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line for the Rockets (17-9, 11-2 Mid-American Conference). Tyler Cochran added 17 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 2 for 8 from beyond the arc, and he also had five rebounds and three steals. Ra'Heim Moss was 4 of 11 shooting, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Zips (19-7, 11-2) were led in scoring by Greg Tribble, who finished with 19 points. Enrique Freeman added 14 points and 15 rebounds, and Ali Ali also had 14 points and seven rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

