By The Associated Press
Updated 7 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

12-27-28-32-34-42, Kicker: 9-2-3-5-9-6

(twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty-two; Kicker: nine, two, three, five, nine, six)

Estimated jackpot: $18.4 million

