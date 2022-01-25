Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
14-15-21-44-47-48, Kicker: 9-5-7-5-1-0
(fourteen, fifteen, twenty-one, forty-four, forty-seven, forty-eight; Kicker: nine, five, seven, five, one, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $20.7 million
