Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-11-13-14-19-26, Kicker: 5-5-4-1-2-2
(three, eleven, thirteen, fourteen, nineteen, twenty-six; Kicker: five, five, four, one, two, two)
Estimated jackpot: $3,600,000
