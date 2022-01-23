Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

02-15-24-31-33-49, Kicker: 6-1-7-5-8-1

(two, fifteen, twenty-four, thirty-one, thirty-three, forty-nine; Kicker: six, one, seven, five, eight, one)

Estimated jackpot: $20.5 million

