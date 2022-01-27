Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
06-24-39-40-44-46, Kicker: -7-9-1-8-0
(six, twenty-four, thirty-nine, forty, forty-four, forty-six; Kicker: zero, seven, nine, one, eight, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $20.8 million
