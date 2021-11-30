Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-20-30-31-34-48, Kicker: 5-8-0-4-3-5
(two, twenty, thirty, thirty-one, thirty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: five, eight, zero, four, three, five)
Estimated jackpot: $17.5 million
