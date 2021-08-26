Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-11-12-27-28-31, Kicker: 4-1-0-0-2-3
(three, eleven, twelve, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, thirty-one; Kicker: four, one, zero, zero, two, three)
Estimated jackpot: $12.7 million
In Other News
1
Person of interest in Bethel Twp. death to be in court tomorrow
2
Human case of West Nile virus reported in Clark County
3
Krispy Kreme offers 2 free doughnuts for 1 week to those vaccinated
4
More than 50 employers to participate in Springfield job fair
5
Butler County officials seek feedback on $27.1M Millikin Road, I-75...