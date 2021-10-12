Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
13-15-23-41-42-43, Kicker: 7-6-9-1-5-2
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, forty-one, forty-two, forty-three; Kicker: seven, six, nine, one, five, two)
Estimated jackpot: $14.9 million
