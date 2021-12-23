Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-05-08-25-28-43, Kicker: 8-5-2-9-9-0
(three, five, eight, twenty-five, twenty-eight, forty-three; Kicker: eight, five, two, nine, nine, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $18.8 million
In Other News
1
Dayton man indicted for allegedly exposing himself in Warren County...
2
Springfield man who died in fiery crash was a ‘genuine person’
3
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
4
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
5
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown