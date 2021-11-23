Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
10-19-35-41-47-49, Kicker: 2-8-9-4-1-7
(ten, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-seven, forty-nine; Kicker: two, eight, nine, four, one, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $17.2 million
