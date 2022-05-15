BreakingNews
Flood advisory in effect for Montgomery County
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

05-17-19-21-22-25, Kicker: 7-0-0-2-6-3

(five, seventeen, nineteen, twenty-one, twenty-two, twenty-five; Kicker: seven, zero, zero, two, six, three)

Estimated jackpot: $27,600,000

In Other News
1
Local doctors see increase in stress fractures
2
Local man, 90, wins Tennis Super Senior World Championships
3
Ohio EPA: Crews to determine if derailed train in Clark County released...
4
Girl, 11, fatally struck while walking dog was homeschool student
5
7-year-old boy drives and crashes dad’s car on busy Middletown road
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top