Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
17-21-26-43-44-48, Kicker: -3-5-8-3-4
(seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-six, forty-three, forty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: zero, three, five, eight, three, four)
Estimated jackpot: $13.6 million
