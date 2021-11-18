Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
16-20-21-24-31-46, Kicker: 2-4-1-4-8-7
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-one, forty-six; Kicker: two, four, one, four, eight, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $16.9 million
