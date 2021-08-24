Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
30-36-38-39-42-45, Kicker: 6-7-2-4-8-5
(thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five; Kicker: six, seven, two, four, eight, five)
Estimated jackpot: $12.6 million
