By The Associated Press
16 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

30-36-38-39-42-45, Kicker: 6-7-2-4-8-5

(thirty, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-two, forty-five; Kicker: six, seven, two, four, eight, five)

Estimated jackpot: $12.6 million

