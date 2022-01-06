Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
02-09-36-38-39-43, Kicker: 3-4-2-8-7-8
(two, nine, thirty-six, thirty-eight, thirty-nine, forty-three; Kicker: three, four, two, eight, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $19.5 million
