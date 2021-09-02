Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
12-15-16-19-37-41, Kicker: 2-8-7-1-5-4
(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-seven, forty-one; Kicker: two, eight, seven, one, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $13 million
