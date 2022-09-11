Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
07-20-27-40-41-46, Kicker: 7-5-8-5-5-4
(seven, twenty, twenty-seven, forty, forty-one, forty-six; Kicker: seven, five, eight, five, five, four)
Estimated jackpot: $35,700,000
