Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
Updated 56 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

02-06-07-17-34-44, Kicker: -8-6-1-0-3

(two, six, seven, seventeen, thirty-four, forty-four; Kicker: zero, eight, six, one, zero, three)

Estimated jackpot: $30,100,000

