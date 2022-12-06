Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-13-15-17-33-49, Kicker: 9-5-5-3-5-6
(three, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, forty-nine; Kicker: nine, five, five, three, five, six)
Estimated jackpot: $2,300,000
