Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

03-13-15-17-33-49, Kicker: 9-5-5-3-5-6

(three, thirteen, fifteen, seventeen, thirty-three, forty-nine; Kicker: nine, five, five, three, five, six)

Estimated jackpot: $2,300,000

