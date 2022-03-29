Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
09-24-27-32-46-48, Kicker: 2-9-1-5-5-1
(nine, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-six, forty-eight; Kicker: two, nine, one, five, five, one)
Estimated jackpot: $24.5 million
