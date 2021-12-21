Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
05-08-09-13-16-27, Kicker: 1-2-7-5-2-9
(five, eight, nine, thirteen, sixteen, twenty-seven; Kicker: one, two, seven, five, two, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $18.7 million
In Other News
1
Springfield man who died in fiery crash was a ‘genuine person’
2
American Red Cross: Blood supply is ‘historically low’
3
Cincinnati Children’s: ‘Our system is under stress’ due to COVID-19 and
4
Services set for Lewis, co-founder of Broad Street Bash in Middletown
5
Virtual learning to continue at 2 Tecumseh schools after water main...