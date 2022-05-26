Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
19-29-32-37-40-49, Kicker: 1-9-9-9-7-2
(nineteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, forty-nine; Kicker: one, nine, nine, nine, seven, two)
