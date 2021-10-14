Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
15-16-17-29-39-40, Kicker: 8-9-5-3-3-2
(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-nine, thirty-nine, forty; Kicker: eight, nine, five, three, three, two)
Estimated jackpot: $15 million
