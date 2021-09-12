Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
24-35-38-41-43-47, Kicker: 2-4-8-1-1-9
(twenty-four, thirty-five, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-three, forty-seven; Kicker: two, four, eight, one, one, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $13.4 million
