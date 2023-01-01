Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-16-19-31-39-47, Kicker: 3-9-4-6-7-8
(one, sixteen, nineteen, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-seven; Kicker: three, nine, four, six, seven, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $3,400,000
