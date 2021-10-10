Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
15-16-17-32-33-48, Kicker: -2-7-3-1-3
(fifteen, sixteen, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-eight; Kicker: zero, two, seven, three, one, three)
Estimated jackpot: $14.7 million
In Other News
1
Enon Apple Butter Festival stirs up crowds
2
Funeral services set for teen shot, killed in Springfield
3
Drive-through memorial held today for Springfield post commander
4
One flown to hospital after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Springfield
5
Human remains found in area of I-70, state Route 72 in Clark County