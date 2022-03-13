Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
04-07-11-24-27-30, Kicker: 4-7-4-4-8-0
(four, seven, eleven, twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty; Kicker: four, seven, four, four, eight, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $23.5 million
