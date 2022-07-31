Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
13-15-30-36-48-49, Kicker: -7-6-8-2-6
(thirteen, fifteen, thirty, thirty-six, forty-eight, forty-nine; Kicker: zero, seven, six, eight, two, six)
Estimated jackpot: $32,700,000
