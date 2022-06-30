Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
04-11-15-35-46-47, Kicker: 2-7-2-7-6-7
(four, eleven, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-six, forty-seven; Kicker: two, seven, two, seven, six, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $30,500,000
