Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

05-08-11-22-31-37, Kicker: 1-2-8-6-3-2

(five, eight, eleven, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-seven; Kicker: one, two, eight, six, three, two)

Estimated jackpot: $37,800,000

