Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
20-27-40-42-44-48, Kicker: 3-1-4-9-5-5
(twenty, twenty-seven, forty, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Kicker: three, one, four, nine, five, five)
Estimated jackpot: $4,400,000
In Other News
1
Escaped inmates arrested in Butler County waive extradition to Missouri
2
West Chester Twp. commits entire $6.6M pandemic relief funds to...
3
‘Unholy alliance’ - Court filings outline $61M bribery scandal among...
4
4 of 5 escaped Missouri inmates arrested in Butler County
5
Juror note-taking the norm in most area courtrooms, but it’s up to the...