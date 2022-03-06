Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

17-23-30-38-47-48, Kicker: 8-6-8-9-3-5

(seventeen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-seven, forty-eight; Kicker: eight, six, eight, nine, three, five)

Estimated jackpot: $23.1 million

In Other News
1
Springfield looking to move forward with construction of new fire...
2
Land of Illusion contests federal lawsuit dismissal
3
Butler County auditor says he is being punished for challenging...
4
Medical helicopter called to crash between motorcycle, car in Clark...
5
Tecumseh teacher in alleged altercation with student disciplined...
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top