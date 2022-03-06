Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
17-23-30-38-47-48, Kicker: 8-6-8-9-3-5
(seventeen, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-eight, forty-seven, forty-eight; Kicker: eight, six, eight, nine, three, five)
Estimated jackpot: $23.1 million
