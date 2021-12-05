Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
12-18-20-22-29-32, Kicker: 5-8-4-5-9-9
(twelve, eighteen, twenty, twenty-two, twenty-nine, thirty-two; Kicker: five, eight, four, five, nine, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $17.8 million
In Other News
1
PHOTOS: Lebanon Horse-Drawn Carriage Parade 2021
2
Coronavirus: Hospitalizations increase as cases rise
3
6 things to know about Joe Knopp, candidate for Ohio lieutenant...
4
Springfield’s John Legend to Wildcats: ‘I’m rooting for you and I’m...
5
Springboro filmmaker tapped as Jim Renacci’s gubernatorial running mate