Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
22-32-42-45-47-48, Kicker: 5-3-6-1-1-8
(twenty-two, thirty-two, forty-two, forty-five, forty-seven, forty-eight; Kicker: five, three, six, one, one, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $33,900,000
In Other News
1
32 students aboard school bus that crashed into College Corner home
2
Man who stole more than $730K from animal shelter sentenced to prison
3
New Cincinnati Zoo hippo is named ‘Fritz’
4
Trailer for movie filmed in downtown Middletown available on YouTube
5
Area professor working with data-driven tech that improves golf swings