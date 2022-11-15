Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
09-10-30-37-39-40, Kicker: 6-8-3-6-4-7
(nine, ten, thirty, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty; Kicker: six, eight, three, six, four, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1,400,000
