Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
03-12-19-27-40-47, Kicker: 2-5-7-5-4-3
(three, twelve, nineteen, twenty-seven, forty, forty-seven; Kicker: two, five, seven, five, four, three)
Estimated jackpot: $37,700,000
