Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
08-22-27-28-45-46, Kicker: 8-4-2-3-8-8
(eight, twenty-two, twenty-seven, twenty-eight, forty-five, forty-six; Kicker: eight, four, two, three, eight, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $2,400,000
