Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
09-17-20-26-38-44, Kicker: 5-4-2-6-5-9
(nine, seventeen, twenty, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-four; Kicker: five, four, two, six, five, nine)
Estimated jackpot: $33,700,000
