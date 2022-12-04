Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
13-15-23-36-40-48, Kicker: 6-1-3-8-6-6
(thirteen, fifteen, twenty-three, thirty-six, forty, forty-eight; Kicker: six, one, three, eight, six, six)
Estimated jackpot: $2,200,000
