Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
07-21-22-32-39-43, Kicker: 5-0-5-4-1-0
(seven, twenty-one, twenty-two, thirty-two, thirty-nine, forty-three; Kicker: five, zero, five, four, one, zero)
Estimated jackpot: $16.4 million
