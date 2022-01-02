Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
07-17-18-26-31-46, Kicker: 3-8-7-0-3-5
(seven, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-one, forty-six; Kicker: three, eight, seven, zero, three, five)
Estimated jackpot: $19.2 million
