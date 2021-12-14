dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
Updated 57 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-03-23-32-40-43, Kicker: 8-8-2-5-3-9

(one, three, twenty-three, thirty-two, forty, forty-three; Kicker: eight, eight, two, five, three, nine)

Estimated jackpot: $18.3 million

In Other News
1
Shawnee High School, community inspired by Miss USA alumna’s pageant...
2
Firefighters work to put out blaze at Springfield Twp. house, cause not
3
Springfield native Elle Smith finishes in Top 10 of Miss Universe...
4
How to help victims affected by recent tornadoes
5
Springfield native to compete in Miss Universe pageant
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top