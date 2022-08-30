Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-22-30-33-41-46, Kicker: -9-6-5-5-7
(one, twenty-two, thirty, thirty-three, forty-one, forty-six; Kicker: zero, nine, six, five, five, seven)
Estimated jackpot: $34,800,000
