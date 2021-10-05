dayton-daily-news logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-02-19-30-43-46, Kicker: 1-5-6-2-3-5

(one, two, nineteen, thirty, forty-three, forty-six; Kicker: one, five, six, two, three, five)

Estimated jackpot: $14.4 million

