Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-02-19-30-43-46, Kicker: 1-5-6-2-3-5
(one, two, nineteen, thirty, forty-three, forty-six; Kicker: one, five, six, two, three, five)
Estimated jackpot: $14.4 million
In Other News
1
Retired South Vienna police chief, former Clark County Sheriff’s...
2
Springfield post commander loved to spend time with family, friends
3
History, beer, & bratwurst: Oktoberfest returns to Champaign County
4
Local school boards see more verbal clashes over masks, other issues at
5
Child taken to hospital after low-speed impact with vehicle in...