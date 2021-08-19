Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:
01-16-29-32-38-39, Kicker: 9-3-4-0-2-8
(one, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-two, thirty-eight, thirty-nine; Kicker: nine, three, four, zero, two, eight)
Estimated jackpot: $12.4 million
