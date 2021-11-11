dayton-daily-news logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

news
By The Associated Press
13 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Classic Lotto' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Classic Lotto" game were:

01-10-14-19-35-47, Kicker: 2-5-8-7-2-1

(one, ten, fourteen, nineteen, thirty-five, forty-seven; Kicker: two, five, eight, seven, two, one)

Estimated jackpot: $16.5 million

In Other News
1
Spectrum ‘Action Required’ email: What you need to know
2
Tecumseh schools investigating incident involving teacher, student
3
No charges filed in drowning at Land of Illusion Adventure Park
4
Mason mother of 5 killed in fiery Clermont County crash
5
Astroworld tragedy evokes memories of The Who Concert tragedy
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top